Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,705. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

