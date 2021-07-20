Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BWG opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

