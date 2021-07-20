Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. 22,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,044. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

