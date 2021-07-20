Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.23. 1,827,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $365.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.