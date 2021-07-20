Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 328 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $648.01. 469,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,265,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.