Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leju during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leju by 136.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.