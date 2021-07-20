LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 47,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,510. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingClub by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

