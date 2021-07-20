LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,683 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

LC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

