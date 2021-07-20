Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NYSE:RHI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,724. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.