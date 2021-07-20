Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.79 on Tuesday, hitting $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

