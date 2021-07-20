Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,889. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

