Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

