Leuthold Group LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE SON traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,910. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

