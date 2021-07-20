Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

