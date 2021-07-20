Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

MAN traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 15,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

