LHT Price Reaches $0.0025 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $125,460.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006117 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.