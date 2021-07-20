Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

LSI stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

