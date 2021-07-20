Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $11,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $12,200.50.

LMNR opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

