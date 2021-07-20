Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LECO opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

