Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 174.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

