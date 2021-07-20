Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 7.5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 11,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.