Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 862,667 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6,774.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

