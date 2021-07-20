Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF remained flat at $$9.49 during trading on Tuesday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.