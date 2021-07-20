Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $4.55 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $806.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

