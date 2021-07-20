Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 97,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LQDA remained flat at $$2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,059. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

