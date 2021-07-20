Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

