Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,021,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,087,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,095,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 161,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,237,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

