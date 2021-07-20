Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.58% of Automatic Data Processing worth $464,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,105. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

