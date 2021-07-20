Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $101.41 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 798,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $101,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,998. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $154,820.00. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

