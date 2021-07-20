Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $328.46 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.20% of Danaher worth $328,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

DHR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $286.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

