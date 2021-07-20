Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,355,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $27.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,522.50. 42,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,391.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

