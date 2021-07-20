Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 67,861 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $229,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,436. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $202.17 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

