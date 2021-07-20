Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,902 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.82% of UFP Industries worth $85,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

