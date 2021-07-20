Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 259,326 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 259,326 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.03% of salesforce.com worth $2,021,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.23. The company has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,891 shares of company stock worth $86,543,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

