Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $1.09 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

