Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Head to Head Survey

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lucira Health alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucira Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,057.19 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.47 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 128.38 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.