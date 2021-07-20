Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,840,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.