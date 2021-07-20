Luminus Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

