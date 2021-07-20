Luminus Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Luminus Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 578,204 shares during the period. Ferro accounts for approximately 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

