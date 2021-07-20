Luminus Management LLC Sells 107,382 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Luminus Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,218 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,382 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 74,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

