Luminus Management LLC Takes $18.42 Million Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,271,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,000. Zhihu accounts for 3.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

