Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

