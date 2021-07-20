Man Group plc Buys Shares of 847,287 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 847,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

