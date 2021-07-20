Man Group plc Has $14.72 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock worth $993,293. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

