Man Group plc Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 109.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 727,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AMX opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

