Man Group plc Purchases 90,350 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Man Group plc increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $2,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

