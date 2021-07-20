Man Group plc Sells 19,319 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

UTHR stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.