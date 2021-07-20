ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.