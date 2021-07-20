ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.85 and last traded at $107.64. 2,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.