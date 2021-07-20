Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPFRF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mapfre has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

